Taronga - Eastern Spinebill

Well it's July 2019 here - with no idea what was to come in 6 months time.

I took a trip to the zoo and spent quite a bit of time in the Blue Mountains Bushwalk exhibit - another of my favourite exhibits - being a zoo friend I don't have to rush through and usually focus on a couple of exhibits each visit. I love trying to spot the animals and love just spending time enjoying the area.

The Eastern Spinebill inhabits shrubs in open eucalypt forests, as well as shrubland, heathland and suburban gardens. They use their long, slender, decurved bills to probe deep into flowers, at all levels from the canopy down to the undergrowth, to feed on the sweet nectar. Some plants appear to have evolved specially to be pollinated by them. Fuelled with this energy-rich nectar, Eastern Spinebills are also often seen actively darting about on whirring, fluttering wings, after flying insects.

