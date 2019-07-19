Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 432
Down by the River 5
19th July 2019
19th Jul 19
1
2
Annie D
ace
@annied
ties that bind past and future present familiarities common interests shared experiences it doesn't matter where you're from where you've been just who you are and what you share that makes us friends I have...
5096
photos
213
followers
152
following
118% complete
View this month »
425
426
427
428
429
430
431
432
Latest from all albums
739
740
741
742
743
744
745
746
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Year 6 and Beyond
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
17th July 2019 10:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
anniedmeadowbank
Lou Ann
ace
This is wonderful. Love the light and oh that water.
September 28th, 2020
