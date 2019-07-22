Previous
Next
Scenes - Maitland to Paterson by annied
Photo 435

Scenes - Maitland to Paterson

I love driving through rural areas - I love the farm scenes and countryside
22nd July 2019 22nd Jul 19

Annie D

ace
@annied
ties that bind past and future present familiarities common interests shared experiences it doesn't matter where you're from where you've been just who you are and what you share that makes us friends I have...
119% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful collage of country scenes. You sure seem to be on the go nonstop ;-)
September 29th, 2020  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Great collage!
September 29th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise