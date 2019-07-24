Sign up
Photo 437
What's left - and it's perfect
I just love this kind of scenery - something about leafless trees always draws me in and the low landscape and blue sky goes with...somewhere near Paterson
24th July 2019
24th Jul 19
Annie D
@annied
ties that bind past and future present familiarities common interests shared experiences it doesn't matter where you're from where you've been just who you are and what you share that makes us friends I have...
Tags
anniedroadtrips
Clare Gadsby
love that tree standing so tall and spare against the low landscape
September 30th, 2020
