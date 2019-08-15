Sign up
Photo 459
Katoomba Snow 2
In August 2019 Katoomba had snowfalls...by the time we could get there....roads were closed for a while....it had eased but still looked beautiful....especially at the gorgeous Katoomba Station
15th August 2019
15th Aug 19
Annie D
ace
@annied
ties that bind past and future present familiarities common interests shared experiences it doesn't matter where you're from where you've been just who you are and what you share that makes us friends I have...
5239
photos
210
followers
147
following
Tags
anniedroadtrips
anniedrailways
