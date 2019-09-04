Sign up
Photo 479
Austinmer Platform 1
This is the smaller west platform building. It is a weatherboard single storey building with a gabled corrugated steel roof.
4th September 2019
4th Sep 19
Annie D
ace
@annied
ties that bind past and future present familiarities common interests shared experiences it doesn't matter where you're from where you've been just who you are and what you share that makes us friends
Tags
anniedrailways
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this beautiful old building.
March 29th, 2021
