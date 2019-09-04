Previous
Austinmer Platform 1 by annied
Photo 479

Austinmer Platform 1

This is the smaller west platform building. It is a weatherboard single storey building with a gabled corrugated steel roof.
4th September 2019 4th Sep 19

Annie D

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely shot of this beautiful old building.
March 29th, 2021  
