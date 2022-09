Hill End 1

The building in the distance of the right photo is Robert Northey's General Grocer and Produce Store.

The store appears to have been operated by Robert Northey over an extended period of time. Robert built Northey’s Store and operated it until his retirement. He died in Mudgee on 7th November 1917.



The church is St Paul’s Presbyterian Church in Tambaroora St, Hill End. It was commenced and completed in 1872 at a cost of £1500.