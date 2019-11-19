Previous
South Coast Day Trip 19 by annied
Photo 555

South Coast Day Trip 19

Kiama's famous Blowhole is the largest in the world. The 2.5 metres opening in the rock face has had its plumes of water recorded at heights of over 30 metres!
This day was a pretty good show.
19th November 2019 19th Nov 19

Annie D

