a visitor's sketch

Jackie posted a picture of Laura Ford. Laura had exhibited at Blackwell - and Abbot Hall - in 2016 Coincidentally I have some 2016s on my laptop [usually it only contains the last two years]. Don't seem to have Laura's exhibition, but here's a visitor's sketch from Abbot Hall's "People on Paper". It MAY be a copy of a Rembrandt - I'd have to check - but the quality is undeniable, nonetheless.