Photo 523
sign of the times
the pasta shelves at Asda. I fared better in the tinned vegetable aisle -- I could have any veg I wanted (as long as it was sweetcorn!)
16th March 2020
16th Mar 20
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Tags
corona
,
virus
,
covid
,
utter madness
