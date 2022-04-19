Sign up
Photo 805
back from getting petrol
had to go into town as there was no E10 locally - so of course I saw the tanker there on my way back
19th April 2022
19th Apr 22
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. From Cumbria,...
4255
photos
54
followers
17
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
19th April 2022 6:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
light
,
field
,
howgills
narayani
Worth it though for the view
April 19th, 2022
