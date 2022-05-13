Previous
running by anniesue
Photo 811

running

this is a 10in10 runner ie someone running a marathon a day for ten days ... he's smiling now!

The event is arranged by the Brathay Trust.
Annie-Sue

Lesley ace
Oh good capture. I wonder if he’ll be smiling by day 10.
May 13th, 2022  
Annie-Sue ace
@tinley23 it would be nice to think so!
May 13th, 2022  
