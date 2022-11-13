Sign up
Photo 833
quite like this one
just pondering cropping for, or editing out, blue signs
13th November 2022
13th Nov 22
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
JackieR
ace
They don't detract from the image, and they are integral to the landscape
Gorgeous light!!! Beautiful scene
November 13th, 2022
Desi
Lovely scene. I wouldn't worry about the blue signs
November 13th, 2022
julia
ace
Beautiful ethereal scene.. no don't crop or clone out sign.. adds to the scene without dominating.. Can you tone the sun glare down a tad?
November 13th, 2022
Annie-Sue
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
thank you for the input :-)
November 13th, 2022
Annie-Sue
ace
thanks for your vote, Desi :-)
@seacreature
November 13th, 2022
Annie-Sue
ace
@julzmaioro
thanks too, Julie - I'll have a little play with the sun tho' :-)
November 13th, 2022
