Photo 943
picked my gooseberries
haven't weighed them yet
21st July 2023
21st Jul 23
7
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
5157
photos
51
followers
17
following
258% complete
936
937
938
939
940
941
942
943
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
7
Album
2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022 - and 2023
Camera
DSC-WX350
Taken
21st July 2023 6:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
gooseberries
JackieR
ace
Birds had most of mine!! You making a crumble???
July 21st, 2023
Dixie Goode
ace
Those make my mouth pucker just thinking of how sour they can be. But my grandma sure baked a great gooseberry pie
July 21st, 2023
Annie-Sue
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
I'd thought of stewing and freezing - but a crumble is possible - now you've mentioned it! :-)
July 21st, 2023
Annie-Sue
ace
@pandorasecho
red is sweeter - but still needs almost as much sugar as fruit!
July 21st, 2023
Peter
ace
Looks like a bumper harvest this year Annie-Sue:)
July 21st, 2023
Annie-Sue
ace
@pcoulson
not bad, not bad!
July 21st, 2023
JackieR
ace
@anniesue
just add ice cream,custard AND cream!!!
July 21st, 2023
