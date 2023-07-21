Previous
picked my gooseberries by anniesue
picked my gooseberries

haven't weighed them yet
21st July 2023 21st Jul 23

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
258% complete

JackieR ace
Birds had most of mine!! You making a crumble???
July 21st, 2023  
Dixie Goode ace
Those make my mouth pucker just thinking of how sour they can be. But my grandma sure baked a great gooseberry pie
July 21st, 2023  
Annie-Sue ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond I'd thought of stewing and freezing - but a crumble is possible - now you've mentioned it! :-)
July 21st, 2023  
Annie-Sue ace
@pandorasecho red is sweeter - but still needs almost as much sugar as fruit!
July 21st, 2023  
Peter ace
Looks like a bumper harvest this year Annie-Sue:)
July 21st, 2023  
Annie-Sue ace
@pcoulson not bad, not bad!
July 21st, 2023  
JackieR ace
@anniesue just add ice cream,custard AND cream!!!
July 21st, 2023  
