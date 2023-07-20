Sign up
Photo 942
native waterlilies
I think the bottle/flask shaped things are the fruits - I am not aware of ever having seen these before! Holehird Tarn.
20th July 2023
20th Jul 23
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
Tags
waterlilies
