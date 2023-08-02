Sign up
Previous
Photo 952
field
I wonder if this has been seeded? There is a different management policy, with many trees and undergrowth shrubs being planted.
2nd August 2023
2nd Aug 23
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022 - and 2023
Camera
DSC-WX350
Taken
2nd August 2023 6:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ashes lane
Corinne C
ace
Interesting perspective
August 2nd, 2023
narayani
ace
Sounds like a good management policy
August 2nd, 2023
