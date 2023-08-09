Previous
not the best shot by anniesue
Photo 959

not the best shot

of theses 4 (at least) old cars, but one with most interest for me. I'm photoing a photographer who is photoing the car that I am photoing - and in the car a photographer is photoing him and me!
9th August 2023 9th Aug 23

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
262% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise