Photo 992
oooh, no ...
actually, I don't mind the changing seasons - but it has started getting dark really early - and not getting light soon enough!!
Not really back into the groove after holiday - will pick up soon :-)
25th September 2023
25th Sep 23
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
5278
photos
50
followers
17
following
271% complete
Tags
leaves
,
autumn
narayani
ace
Autumn leaves are lovely though
September 25th, 2023
