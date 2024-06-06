WHITE DRIZZLE

this is a small, calorie-counted fibre-rich snack



at first I thought everything below "white drizzle" was in the white drizzle.



On checking the brackets, I think it's those ingredients which are highlighted.



I think this counts at UPF (ultra processed food).



It was from a colleague - I'm not saying I don't buy "food-derived consumables" - but I hope I'd be put off by this nonsensical list and look for something rather more real instead!