Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1142
WHITE DRIZZLE
this is a small, calorie-counted fibre-rich snack
at first I thought everything below "white drizzle" was in the white drizzle.
On checking the brackets, I think it's those ingredients which are highlighted.
I think this counts at UPF (ultra processed food).
It was from a colleague - I'm not saying I don't buy "food-derived consumables" - but I hope I'd be put off by this nonsensical list and look for something rather more real instead!
6th June 2024
6th Jun 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
5934
photos
60
followers
21
following
312% complete
View this month »
1135
1136
1137
1138
1139
1140
1141
1142
Latest from all albums
1141
105
522
621
106
622
1142
523
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022 - and 2023 - and 2024
Camera
DSC-WX350
Taken
6th June 2024 5:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
upf
,
white drizzle
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close