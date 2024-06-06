Previous
WHITE DRIZZLE by anniesue
Photo 1142

WHITE DRIZZLE

this is a small, calorie-counted fibre-rich snack

at first I thought everything below "white drizzle" was in the white drizzle.

On checking the brackets, I think it's those ingredients which are highlighted.

I think this counts at UPF (ultra processed food).

It was from a colleague - I'm not saying I don't buy "food-derived consumables" - but I hope I'd be put off by this nonsensical list and look for something rather more real instead!
