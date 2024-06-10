Previous
Elf Howe from Hall Lane by anniesue
Elf Howe from Hall Lane

apparently* this is the first time I have been up here this year.

I knew I had missed the Spring greens in the wood, but did imagine I had been up in the Winter months when I wasn't working.

Oddly, and strangely, not.

10th June 2024

Annie-Sue

Corinne C
A wonderful rural pic. This seems to be a great place to relax.
June 10th, 2024  
