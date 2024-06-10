Sign up
Photo 1146
Elf Howe from Hall Lane
apparently* this is the first time I have been up here this year.
I knew I had missed the Spring greens in the wood, but did imagine I had been up in the Winter months when I wasn't working.
Oddly, and strangely, not.
*
10th June 2024
10th Jun 24
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022 - and 2023 - and 2024
Camera
DSC-WX350
Taken
10th June 2024 1:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
trees
,
walls
,
fields
,
hall lane
,
elf howe
Corinne C
ace
A wonderful rural pic. This seems to be a great place to relax.
June 10th, 2024
