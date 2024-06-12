Sign up
Previous
Photo 1147
white foxglove
while I'm happy to have this, I really only put it on so I could have a "pocket full of joy"
I am the proud possessor of a King Charles III £10 note!!!
I only found out today that they had been printed at all - and that they were released on 5th June - so to get one in the way I did, was nothing short of fantastical!
12th June 2024
12th Jun 24
1
1
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
5954
photos
59
followers
21
following
314% complete
View this month »
1140
1141
1142
1143
1144
1145
1146
1147
Latest from all albums
361
526
109
110
624
1147
527
111
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022 - and 2023 - and 2024
Camera
DSC-WX350
Taken
12th June 2024 8:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
foxglove
,
jackier
,
king charles lll
,
£10 note
,
ten pound note
Corinne C
ace
You have a green thumb. Your plants are beautiful
June 12th, 2024
