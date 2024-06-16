Previous
if a painting on a wall is a mural by anniesue
is a panting on a window a fenetral?

is a panting on a window a fenetral?

Anyway, and regardless, it's difficult to be a window painter when the heavens open
16th June 2024 16th Jun 24

Annie-Sue

@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
Lesley ace
Infinitely better than the usual boring whitewash when works are being carried out inside
June 16th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Fenetral would be a good name!
June 16th, 2024  
