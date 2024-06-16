Sign up
Previous
Photo 1149
if a painting on a wall is a mural
is a panting on a window a fenetral?
Anyway, and regardless, it's difficult to be a window painter when the heavens open
16th June 2024
16th Jun 24
2
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
5964
photos
59
followers
21
following
314% complete
1142
1143
1144
1145
1146
1147
1148
1149
112
1148
529
113
530
114
1149
115
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022 - and 2023 - and 2024
Camera
DSC-WX350
Taken
16th June 2024 1:06pm
Tags
window
,
painting
,
hardy
,
laurel
,
ulverston
,
fine fest
Lesley
ace
Infinitely better than the usual boring whitewash when works are being carried out inside
June 16th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Fenetral would be a good name!
June 16th, 2024
