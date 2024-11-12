Previous
I took this because the car wasn't [Keeping Cle]ar by anniesue
Photo 908

I took this because the car wasn't [Keeping Cle]ar

Back home, I did a double take! Look what the shadow does to the colour!
And then I looked again ...
It's a coincidence - the bright lines were repainted when the lamp post was replaced!
12th November 2024 12th Nov 24

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
248% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Hahaha!! Well spotted
November 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise