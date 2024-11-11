Sign up
Previous
Photo 907
same sheep but cropped on PC
11th November 2024
11th Nov 24
2
1
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
6379
photos
59
followers
22
following
248% complete
900
901
902
903
904
905
906
907
265
238
1086
1255
266
907
1256
239
Tags
dog
,
quad
,
field
,
farmer
,
sheep
Barb
ace
Love how they are all lined out! "Following the Leader"?
November 11th, 2024
Babs
ace
I thought the same as Barb. They are all following so nicely.
November 11th, 2024
