Photo 509
the village had two banks at one time
this looks very open - perhaps there was enhanced security inside!
12th November 2024
12th Nov 24
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
Photo Details
Album
Year of the Pig - and 'my' months
Tags
bank
