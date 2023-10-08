Sign up
Photo 1000
got what I went for!
Had been given the hint to look under the birches on the hill, rather than under those on the carpark-bank.
This should be my 1000th pic in this album. :-)
8th October 2023
8th Oct 23
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Tags
red
,
fly agaric
,
white spots
,
caul
JackieR
ace
Dead jealous but at same time chuffed for you 🍄
October 8th, 2023
Annie-Sue
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
I'd have failed without help - I wonder who can help you? Google, normally. Thornecombe Wood, Wareham Forest ...
October 8th, 2023
Michelle
Such a colourful toadstool - congratulations on your 1000th picture!
October 8th, 2023
Annie-Sue
ace
@bigmxx
thank you very much! :-)
October 8th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Congratulations! Lovely toadstool…and bonus slug
October 8th, 2023
Annie-Sue
ace
@tinley23
thank you :-) There was another one which had already provided a wonderful slug-feast!
October 8th, 2023
