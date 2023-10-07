to be honest ...

(and why shouldn't I be?!!) ... I'm not sure which shot typifies the day. Friends came up from the Midlands - we met at Carnforth Station - had a small English breakfast - watched part of Brief Encounter - went outside to watch a surprise steam train - noticed our ordinary train was cancelled - so had to catch an earlier one and missed the end of the film [[we still don't know it, so we'll have to go back!]]. Because of our unexpected start, we had spare time in Ulverston - see above - then came back via Grange where we had scone and cake. I'll knock up an idea of a shot I'd like to have got - and add it for your "delight" ;-)