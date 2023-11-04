Previous
November flower grid by anniesue
November flower grid

I've included a magnolia leaf because there are flowers on the tree.

Schizostylis, phlox, fatsia, geranium, gladiolus, crocosmia, pink strawberry, the small blue flower, ox-eye daisy, centaurea, 2 different pansies, 3 different hydrangeas, rhododendron, Welsh poppy, cosmos, verbena, petunia, lavender, herb robert, sedum, nemophila.

Also picked, but left in the box, a white strawberry - and found when walking back into the house a small white flower and fuchsia buds.

My garden is NOT a riot of colour!

The poppy is from our road.

And I could have included the neighbour's rose that I "tend", but I'd have had to get the secateurs out.
4th November 2023 4th Nov 23

Annie-Sue

@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Annie-Sue ace
November 4th, 2023  
