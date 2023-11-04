November flower grid

I've included a magnolia leaf because there are flowers on the tree.



Schizostylis, phlox, fatsia, geranium, gladiolus, crocosmia, pink strawberry, the small blue flower, ox-eye daisy, centaurea, 2 different pansies, 3 different hydrangeas, rhododendron, Welsh poppy, cosmos, verbena, petunia, lavender, herb robert, sedum, nemophila.



Also picked, but left in the box, a white strawberry - and found when walking back into the house a small white flower and fuchsia buds.



My garden is NOT a riot of colour!



The poppy is from our road.



And I could have included the neighbour's rose that I "tend", but I'd have had to get the secateurs out.