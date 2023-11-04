Sign up
Photo 1013
November flower grid
I've included a magnolia leaf because there are flowers on the tree.
Schizostylis, phlox, fatsia, geranium, gladiolus, crocosmia, pink strawberry, the small blue flower, ox-eye daisy, centaurea, 2 different pansies, 3 different hydrangeas, rhododendron, Welsh poppy, cosmos, verbena, petunia, lavender, herb robert, sedum, nemophila.
Also picked, but left in the box, a white strawberry - and found when walking back into the house a small white flower and fuchsia buds.
My garden is NOT a riot of colour!
The poppy is from our road.
And I could have included the neighbour's rose that I "tend", but I'd have had to get the secateurs out.
4th November 2023
4th Nov 23
1
1
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Album
Tags
flower
,
grid
,
flowergrid
,
flower grid
Annie-Sue
ace
@beckyk365
are you going for it this year?
November 4th, 2023
