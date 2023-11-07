Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1015
multi exposure shots used
I've found a technique, but need to devote more time and thought to it. Technique is paste one pic over another in PS Elements, and then use the eraser tool on 50% to reveal the picture behind - and so on.
7th November 2023
7th Nov 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
5347
photos
51
followers
15
following
278% complete
View this month »
1008
1009
1010
1011
1012
1013
1014
1015
Latest from all albums
148
1014
767
970
149
150
1015
971
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022 - and 2023
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
boat
,
lake
,
pier
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close