Previous
Photo 1019
showers today
lots of rainbows - the lake is steadily rising with boats needing to be sent from different piers. Another named storm tomorrow, apparently. I think it's south of us, and while I don't wish ill on them, if it doesn't come here I'll be glad.
14th November 2023
14th Nov 23
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Tags
rainbow
,
boat
,
lake
JackieR
ace
That's beautiful
November 14th, 2023
Beverley
ace
Rainbows are special, I saw one today too grabbed my camera just in time,
November 14th, 2023
