Photo 1034
even the sheep had a lie-in this morning
well, I say "even" - but they have rather more justification!
1st December 2023
1st Dec 23
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022 - and 2023
COOLPIX L840
1st December 2023 9:52am
cold
sheep
frost
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful pastoral image
December 2nd, 2023
