Previous
I thought I'd cropped this to 9:16 ratio by anniesue
Photo 1185

I thought I'd cropped this to 9:16 ratio

or whatever - but not so!

I wanted more emphasis on the bright strip with the flower stalks

On my PC I would end up with loads of copies and crops - and understand them all: on my phone I have only just started managing pp projects

16th August 2024 16th Aug 24

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
324% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

  • 7
  • 3
  • 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022 - and 2023 - and 2024
  • SM-A047F
  • 16th August 2024 5:24pm
  • View Info
  • View All
  • Public
  • View
  • glebe
Casablanca ace
You can crop on a phone? I never knew. Nice shot!
August 16th, 2024  
Peter ace
Well captured landscape image Annie-Sue:)
August 16th, 2024  
Barb ace
Still nice, even if not how you envisioned the end result. I have begun some post-processing on my phone recently. I like to be able to put some of them on Instagram, which I can't do from my computer. I was pleasant surprised to see all the many adjustments I can make in the phone editing portion.
August 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise