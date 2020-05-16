Sign up
Photo 463
looking for something else
I found this photo dated 24th May 2016, and wondered why I hadn't seen this tree when I went on my lilac hunt up the Crook Road - so drove out to look for it last night (Sat, I'm writing this Sun) - and it was GONE!
16th May 2020
16th May 20
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Album
Other things
Camera
DSC-HX10V
Taken
24th May 2016 11:47am
Tags
tree
gone
lilac
