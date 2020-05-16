Previous
looking for something else by anniesue
I found this photo dated 24th May 2016, and wondered why I hadn't seen this tree when I went on my lilac hunt up the Crook Road - so drove out to look for it last night (Sat, I'm writing this Sun) - and it was GONE!
Annie-Sue

