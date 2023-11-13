Previous
really?! by anniesue
Photo 770

really?!

above the river (up from 51cm this morning to 1.14m this afternoon), behind the tree, is an open-topped bus
13th November 2023 13th Nov 23

Casablanca ace
An open topped bus??? The world has gone mad!
November 13th, 2023  
