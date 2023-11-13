Sign up
Photo 770
really?!
above the river (up from 51cm this morning to 1.14m this afternoon), behind the tree, is an open-topped bus
13th November 2023
13th Nov 23
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
Tags
river
,
storm debi
,
open-topped bus
Casablanca
ace
An open topped bus??? The world has gone mad!
November 13th, 2023
