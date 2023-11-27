Sign up
Photo 775
90th birthday cake!
Mike used to explore and map old copper mines - see the wagon with natural and oxidised copper ore in!
27th November 2023
27th Nov 23
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
5392
photos
51
followers
16
following
212% complete
Tags
cake
,
copper
,
ninety
