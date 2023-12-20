Sign up
Previous
Photo 784
you can tell it's Christmas
because the Spode is out
20th December 2023
20th Dec 23
1
1
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
5441
photos
53
followers
18
following
214% complete
View this month »
777
778
779
780
781
782
783
784
Latest from all albums
1043
472
782
1044
783
171
784
1045
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Other things
Camera
DSC-WX350
Taken
20th December 2023 7:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mug
,
plate
,
christmas tree
,
spode
Beverley
ace
This is such a lovely Christmas design, I have a serving plate which I love.
December 20th, 2023
