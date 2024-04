Venetian window

Abbot Hall, Kendal



for the first time* they have opened up this window. Previously it has been the watercolour room, and therefore controlled light levels have been the most important thing.



The whole of the rehang of the permanent collection in the lighter rooms [must check wall colours next time] is very successful, and the two new exhibitions worthwhile. The really big interior works planned for 2020 unfortunately never took place, but there is definitely a freshness here.



*memory accuracy not guaranteed