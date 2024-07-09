Previous
you know owl pellets? by anniesue
you know owl pellets?

well this is a herring gull pellet
9th July 2024 9th Jul 24

Annie-Sue

@anniesue
JackieR
No idea they puked up left overs!!
July 9th, 2024  
Annie-Sue
@30pics4jackiesdiamond all birds do apparently, but with things like robins, it's wing cases and worm bristles, so the pellet is tiny!!
July 9th, 2024  
