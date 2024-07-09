Sign up
Photo 858
you know owl pellets?
well this is a herring gull pellet
9th July 2024
9th Jul 24
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
Tags
gull
regurgitation
funny no one has used the regurgitation tag before! ;-)
JackieR
ace
No idea they puked up left overs!!
July 9th, 2024
Annie-Sue
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
all birds do apparently, but with things like robins, it's wing cases and worm bristles, so the pellet is tiny!!
July 9th, 2024
