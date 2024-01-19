Sign up
Previous
186 / 365
well lookee here!
I found a third!!
So now I TOO can do a triptych :-
1 Wanted on journey, but
2 not needed at destination, as host had provided bunnies* specially
*hares
3 She had had a Christmas voucher to the Stamp House, in Ambleside - where Rabbit was on the tasting menu!
:-)
19th January 2024
19th Jan 24
4
0
Tags
cake
,
rabbit
,
bag
,
menu
,
napkin
,
fork
,
plate
,
hare
,
triptych
,
serviette
,
yoftr
JackieR
ace
More cake!!!!!!
January 19th, 2024
Desi
Sure sounds like you had a good hare day
January 19th, 2024
Annie-Sue
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
More??? I don't have enough! When did I ever post cake?!?!
January 19th, 2024
Annie-Sue
ace
@seacreature
hehe!
January 19th, 2024
