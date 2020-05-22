Previous
not easy by anniesue
not easy

reading my first e-book - that's easy enough: it was getting half and half with my trousers
22nd May 2020 22nd May 20

Annie-Sue

@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
JackieR ace
Pride and Prejudice??
May 22nd, 2020  
