Photo 663
on the grounds I probably won't see anyone today either
here's my niece from this day two years' ago
19th February 2021
19th Feb 21
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
656
657
658
659
660
661
662
663
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
Year of the Dog ('months' of things/odds and ends)
Camera
DSC-WX350
Taken
19th February 2019 9:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2021
Lesley
ace
Me either. The weather is pants here today. She looks very immersed in what she's doing.
February 19th, 2021
