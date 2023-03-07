Previous
so much for signs! by anniesue
Photo 900

so much for signs!

it's a boat - and it's orange!

-

perhaps I should crop in a bit - I'll consider
7th March 2023 7th Mar 23

Annie-Sue

Corinne C ace
I think it's perfect as it is!
March 7th, 2023  
Annie-Sue ace
@corinnec thank you! :-)
March 7th, 2023  
JackieR ace
naaah leave it, its a great reflection too
March 7th, 2023  
Annie-Sue ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond ta! :-)
March 7th, 2023  
