Photo 1037
Lidl's Turkish Delight
it's been a sad fact that many of the colours I've needed have only come in large bars ;-)
31st March 2024
31st Mar 24
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Tags
chocolate
,
bar
,
turkish delight
,
jgb
,
rainbow2024
JackieR
ace
Oh no! I'm so shocked. Hope you enjoyed this week of the rainbow month?
March 31st, 2024
Annie-Sue
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
the week has passed tolerably well!!
March 31st, 2024
