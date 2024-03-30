Sign up
Photo 1037
not a bar
but purple - and a gift, which was great because I hadn't bought in advance
Which didn't stop me forgetting and buying something as I shopped after work!
30th March 2024
30th Mar 24
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Tags
purple
,
chocolate
,
creme egg
,
jgb
,
rainbow2024
Beverley
ace
Oooo. Deliciousness
March 30th, 2024
