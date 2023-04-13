Sign up
Photo 936
late light
I have to draw the curtain so I can work in the kitchen - then a little spattering of rain and - voila!
13th April 2023
13th Apr 23
0
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Tags
shadow
,
shadows
,
curtain
,
raindrops
,
gingham
,
30-shots2023
