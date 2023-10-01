Sign up
Photo 963
Smardale Gill Viaduct
have wanted to go here for a while - and today I made it!
1st October 2023
1st Oct 23
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
Year of the Dog ('months' of things/odds and ends)
DSC-WX350
DSC-WX350
Taken
1st October 2023 4:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
viaduct
Babs
ace
I love viaducts, they are such elegant structures.
October 1st, 2023
JackieR
ace
Oh wowwee a proper arched bridge!! Brilliant
October 1st, 2023
