Photo 970
driven
thought I might get some photos while travelling as a passenger - but the WEATHER got in the way. Just sat back and enjoyed the ride :-)
6th November 2023
6th Nov 23
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
Year of the Dog ('months' of things/odds and ends)
Camera
DSC-WX350
Taken
6th November 2023 10:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
weather
,
rain
,
autumn
,
windscreen
,
windermere
,
owo-6
Beverley
ace
It’s still very beautiful
November 6th, 2023
summerfield
ace
ugh! we have that same yucky weather right now here in downtown toronto and it's supposed to be that way until thursday. nice depiction. aces!
thank you for playing along; looking forward to the rest of the week.
November 6th, 2023
