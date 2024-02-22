Previous
took a new cone dragon to make by anniesue
took a new cone dragon to make

to replace the one that blew out of the car and down the street faster than I could chase it!

But then, there was this passage in my book!

Though of course, there was also pseudo-dragon ...

And in hindsight, I realised I had forgotten dragon teatowel.
