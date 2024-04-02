Sign up
Previous
60 / 365
failed already
while I have eaten chocolate today (quite a lot of it!), I have not photographed chocolate, so my month is flawed. I shall probably still eat chocolate though ;-)
2nd April 2024
2nd Apr 24
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Tags
paper
,
orange
,
dragon
,
yoftd
,
pterry
