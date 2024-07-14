Previous
OMG! I've found Deirdrette! by anniesue
134 / 365

OMG! I've found Deirdrette!

accidentally of course - I put a light mac on, for some light rain - and when I felt in my pocket there were some stiff papers - and one of them was she/her

I was going to present her more topically ie in the dancing hall here I found her, but time was of the essence
14th July 2024 14th Jul 24

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Photo Details

Beverley ace
Put her in a safe place…
July 14th, 2024  
